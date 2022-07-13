Carbon County woman donates military supplies to Ukraine

Tetyana Sakharova, a Ukrainian native from Albrightsville, has been collecting supplies and sending them over to those in Ukraine since March.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — In the back of Christ Lutheran Church near Jim Thrope, Tetyana Sakharova and her husband unloaded boxes of supplies to support those fighting the war in Ukraine.

"We're working with another non-profit organization in Ukraine and a lot of different units send us requests of what they need. So we're working by request...if we can make life for the military guys a little bit easier, we try too," Tetyana Sakharova said.

The Ukrainian native from Albrightsville has been collecting supplies and sending them over, for those in Ukraine, since March.

Members of the church have allowed Sakharova to use their property to store and package boxes.

Sakharova says this latest effort lends a hand to those on the front lines.

"A lot of different stuff starting from clothes, uniforms, belts, backpacks, everything, everything's good we can buy and can afford," Sakharova said.

While this most recent shipment is for the military, a shipment filled with medical supplies will be shipped out to the people of Ukraine very soon.

Sakharova said $30,000 dollars has been spent to help feed, transport people, and get medical supplies into the hands of those who need them.

She said she hopes others continue to help.

"They still need the help. They need more help because people who helped before stopped helping," Sakharova said. "They did those things and then stopped. They think this is all we do and it's enough. It's not enough."

To contribute to Sakharova's efforts, click here.

To help with shipping costs to Ukraine, click here.

If you are interested in donating to Ukraine, click here, or you can mail a check to:

New World Association of Emigrants from Eastern Europe

New World Business school

9857 Bustleton Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19115