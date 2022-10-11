Carbon County votes in favor of helping nature

More than 82 percent of residents voted in favor of allowing county commissioners to borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Protecting the environment was on the ballot in Carbon County.

More than 82 percent of residents voted in favor of allowing county commissioners to borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to protect water quality, farmlands, and wildlife habitats.

County officials say it would cost taxpayers very little in the end.

"The natural environment is synonymous with Carbon County, and again we're going to be able to better protect it well into the future well beyond our own lifetime," said Chris Lukasevich, Carbon County Commissioner.

The next step for county commissioners is to set up an advisory committee that will help officials choose the land and waterways they want to preserve.