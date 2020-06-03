Carbon County Transit proposes fare increases

If you live in Carbon County and use the shared ride service, your fare prices could be going up.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It could cost a little more to jump on one of these.

A fare hike is proposed for Carbon County Community Transit.

The possible increase worries people at Panther Valley Senior Center in Nesquehoning. Some often use the service to get around.

"It hurts the pocketbook of the seniors because of the many increases, medically speaking. All of the increases I mean it hurts. It's a necessary evil, I guess," said Dorothy Quigley, Nesquehoning.

Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority manages the county transit.

If Carbon County Commissioners approve the proposed fare increase, regular riders will have to pay 90-cents more for a one-way ticket.

Those who get a discount through the county Area on Aging will have to pay 30-cents more.

"You know if they are doing just one trip here or there it probably won't impact them too much but people who use it on a daily basis, to go to senior centers, use it every day. So a round trip is going to cost them 60-cents more a day," said Francine Craigie, Panther Valley Senior Center Operator.

According to the transportation authority, the increase is necessary to meet rising costs and balance out cuts from state budgets.

Some people we spoke to understand prices do go up but if they are going to be paying more, they would like to get more for their money.

"I'd also like to see another, how would you say, increase in transportation so that we can get further places. It would be nice to be able to get out of the, so to speak, the little square you're in," said Quigley.