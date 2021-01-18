x
Carbon County

Carbon County man charged after D.C. riot

JIM THORPE, Pa. — A man has been arrested for his role in the riots earlier this month at the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Andrew Wrigley of Jim Thorpe is facing federal charges; he has been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol Grounds.

Photos and videos from Wrigley's now-deleted Facebook page show him at the Capitol back on January 6. 

Wrigley was just one of the hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building.

Wrigley is no longer in police custody but when he was released he was ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg.

