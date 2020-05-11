Carbon County mail-in ballots received and scanned

County commissioners say nearly 8,000 mail-in ballots were received.

Since Election Day, it's been hectic at the Carbon County Election Office in Jim Thorpe, as is the case in many places across the country.

The question remains: Who will be our next president?

"The staff here, everybody who worked here worked long, hard hours," said Carbon County Commissioner Wayne Nothstein. "It's tedious work doing the same things for 10, 12 hours."

Some of that work included making sure that all mail-in ballots were received and accounted for. In a news conference, the county commissioners announced that nearly 8,000 mail-in ballots have been received and scanned.

The county also released its election summary report that shows President Donald Trump received more than 21,500 votes, whereas Democratic challenger Joe Biden received just shy of 11,000 votes.

"At the end of the day, we ensured that every voter had the opportunity to cast their vote in Carbon County, and that is a success," said Carbon County Commissioner Chris Lukasevich. "And we're meeting the deadlines now based on the tallying and tabulations of votes."