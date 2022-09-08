Carbon County Fair underway

Tuesday night was kids night at the Carbon County Fair.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides.

Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament.

For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.

"People just go under the tents, come back out as soon as it stops, the puddles are fun too so," said Zaidyn Walker, fairgoer.

New this year, you can grab a craft beer and check out the wine garden.

The fair runs through Saturday in Carbon County.