Carbon County Fair kicks off

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The heat and humidity isn't keeping folks away from the Carbon County Fair near Palmerton.

Newswatch 16 checked out the festivities Monday night.

we found plenty of folks enjoying the rides, games, and downing some tasty eats.

There is also a baking contest, antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a corn hole tournament throughout the week.

"We've actually been staying at home, been isolating haven't gone anywhere, So this is like one of the first things that we've been doing and been coming out as a family and enjoying since the pandemic started," said Charles Repasch, Slatington.

If you plan to go, masks will not be required, but are strongly encouraged for those not fully vaccinated.