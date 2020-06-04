Carbon County employees furloughed

Officials tell us 97 full-time employees were furloughed and most other full-timers had their hours reduced. Also, 18 part-time workers were laid off, but will be able to get their jobs back..

County Commissioner, Rocky Ahner says, "Financially, it's good for us. And I think as being good people in the county, you know, you don't want to release somebody out there and then they don't have benefits. What if one of our people get to this disease, and then we sit there and don't help you know I think that would look bad as a county."