Carbon County deli thrives during pandemic

The owner of Relly's Deli says loyal customers have kept them busy during the last year.

BOWMANSTOWN, Pa. — On the corner of White and Forge Streets, you'll find the only corner store in the Bowmanstown community: Relly's Deli and Convenience Store.

Owner Kedar Kankia says that's what helped his business survive and thrive this past year during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The experience has been because people are afraid to go to big grocery stores, they try to visit local small stores. So, when they come and need their regular groceries and stuff, they'll first try and come here, and if we don't have it, then they'd go to Walmart. So, essentially, that's grown our business," said Kankia.

The deli sells lunch and breakfast sandwiches, newspapers, snacks, and a wide variety of groceries. That allowed the deli to remain open throughout constant government shutdowns.

When we last spoke with Kankia a year ago, he and his staff were serving up free sandwiches to students who started virtual learning in the Palmerton School District and who needed lunch.

"We set it up, and we put it on Facebook that any kids that needed lunches, we didn't care. We didn't ask for ID to make sure you're from the school district. You can come in and get a lunch and would not be denied. So, at the end of the summer, we got about 1,400 lunches that we had given out," said Kathy Shoemaker, a store associate.

Employees at Relly's Deli say when the pandemic first hit, they were nervous about the future of their jobs, but that quickly changed when they realized how much the Bowmanstown community needed them.

"We were thankfully able to keep all of our employees and actually add employees to our staffing because there's a need in business," said Kankia.