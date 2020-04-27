Carbon County coffee shop's 'pay it forward' campaign

UnCommon Grounds at the Mill has only been in business since February. Owners have had to adjust their hours of operation, and the way they do business.

WEISSPORT, Pa. — Chairs stacked on the tables and no customers inside is not a sight any business owner wants to see. It is especially hard for Michelle Keil and her husband who just opened UnCommon Grounds at the Mill, a coffee shop in Weissport, on February 7. It was going really well, for just a few short weeks.

"A little bit of a rug pulled out from underneath of us. We weren't expecting that all. We didn't build that into the plan of growing the business," Keil said. "So it was a little bit of a scramble like oh no what do we do now?"

The coffee shop closed its doors in mid-March, but that didn't last long either. Desperate to help any way they could, Michelle and her husband decided that if their storefront location couldn't be open, they could take their business mobile.

"That's how Java Heart came about. It became a pay it forward campaign," she said.

The first coffee delivery was at a rest stop in the Poconos, giving free coffee to truckers. Now donations keep coming in, people wanting to pay for others' coffee, so the deliveries keep happening.

"We expanded to first responders and hospitals, and actually it's even evolved from there. Just anybody that is working through this," Keil explained.

UnCommon Grounds actually started out as a mobile café back in 2017 using a food truck. The owners say this is kind of like a full-circle moment to be back out in the community delivering coffee, with the same trailer.

"We were like okay back to the truck we go. Coffee makes people really happy, it makes me happy. It's those simple things right now, especially what everyone is going through. If you can make someone smile do it."

Now the coffee shop is back open 3 days a week for curbside pickup, Thursdays-Saturdays. To pay it forward, go to the UnCommon Grounds website.