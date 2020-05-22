Carbon County businesses gearing up to go "Yellow"

Preparation is underway for the "new normal".

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Carbon County is one of the counties in our area getting the go ahead to move into the Yellow Phase.

Some restrictions will be lifted Friday at 12:01 am.



Signs posted on doors and sidewalks on Broadway let customers know which shops in Jim Thorpe's downtown shopping district will be back in business.

Some restrictions are being lifted as Carbon County goes into the Yellow Phase, even though it's surrounded by counties that remain in the Red.

Reed Confer at Pocono Biking says it's been frustrating not being able to open, with the county having a low number of COVID-19 cases.



"Oh, it's been really tough, especially when you have good weather and you know when people want to go out and bike,” said Confer. “You know people want to get out and people have actually had time now.”

Confer says they have been hard at work, making sure to have safety precautions are in place when they flip the closed sign to open.

“We have one-way travel in the shop as well as limited number of people in the shop at any given time,” said Confer. “And of course, all the hand sanitization stations.”

Over at Molly Maguire's Pub and Steakhouse, co-owner Darren Behan says he's excited to have his restaurant finally back open for take-out.

He tried that in mid-March, when the stay-at-home order was issued, but closed soon after because business was slow.

"Now that we're into may and the weather looks a little bit more promising and now with Memorial Day, more foot traffic,” said Behan. “We're hoping to be a little more successful with take-out.”

Another boost for restaurants, bars and hotels here in Carbon County, the governor is allowing licensed establishments to sell cocktails to-go across the Commonwealth.

However that privilege comes with restrictions from the state's liquor control board.

“It has to contain a certain amount of ounces, the cups a certain style, you have to promote signage that where and how a person should take alcohol in their vehicle,” said Behan.