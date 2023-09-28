Carbon County bakery hosts Cake War for Cancer

From baking sweet treats to shaving heads, people in Carbon County are doing it all to raise money for cancer.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Christina Yurasits, the owner of Blended Bakery, says baking is her form of therapy.

Running Blended Bakery in Lehighton helped her get through the toughest part of her life: saying goodbye to one of her longtime customers.

"That's my father, and it was a really emotional roller coaster for our entire family because I had no idea he was sick, and we found out, and within 30 days, he passed away. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer," explained Yurasits.

Trying to go on with her life without her dad was challenging for Yurasits and her family until she found Beards for Breasts, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those fighting cancer and educating others about how common it can be.

"Cancer doesn't care who you are and what your beliefs are or anything. It affects everyone in some shape and form," said Steve Flowers, founder of Beards For Breasts.

Both Flowers and Yurasits have something in common — shaving for cancer awareness.

"You feel so powerful and strong and like you did something amazing for someone else. You know, they don't have that choice to make. They don't get that decision to lose their hair," Yurasits added.

This year, they're encouraging others to make the big chop to raise funds for patients who are praying their hair will grow back.

"Having gone through something so traumatic like that with my father and my mom and watching her lose her best friend, I think it helped to find more compassion for people through things," said Yurasits.

For those who want to help without giving up their hair, Blended Bakery is hosting a "cake war" this Sunday.

Bakers of all levels are invited for some friendly competition while donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Beards for Breasts.

"Cancer is doom and gloom, so we made a fun event for it, and it brings a lot of people together, a lot of laughter, a lot of tears, but all good," Flowers said.

The sweetest thing in the bakery is how Yurasits is keeping her dad's memory alive, one baked good at a time.