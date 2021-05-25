Carbon County Animal Shelter needs repairs

The county-owned shelter in Nesquehoning is in need of repairs and there's a way you can help.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — It might not be showing its age all that much on the outside, but the inside of the Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning needs repairs.

"It's an older building and we are finally going to do some updates. I am glad the commissioners are on board with that and hoping to see some improvements soon. It will be better for the dogs, safer for the staff and we are on the right track to getting there," said Tom Connors, the shelter manager.

Carbon County owns the dog shelter.

A study was done on the place by the Lehigh County Humane Society along with the county's insurance company.

Lighting, better shelter for the dogs, and window replacements are just some of what needs to be done, according to Connors.

"We need some improvements as far as ventilation, better ventilation for the dogs. Some outside kennels are covered, so the dogs can be outside during the day and not in the heat or sun. They are going to do some blacktopping to make it easier to walk on out here. They are going to improve some lighting, I believe. It's things like that and some training. Training is always welcome here," said Connors.

Along with repairs, the shelter also needs volunteers. The director tells Newswatch 16 he lost a lot of help throughout the pandemic.

Connors said he is not sure how much repairs will cost. Some of the bill will be footed by the county and donations.

Connors says he's grateful for the support the shelter gets, especially since so many people rely on it to adopt or surrender dogs.

"This shelter is everything for Carbon County, and the Carbon County residents have shown that with their generous donations. The people outside the county, people outside the state have recognized us as a shelter that they want to support and they are proud of and we are proud of that also," said Connors.

Connors hopes to see repair work start soon.