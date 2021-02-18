Carbon County, already buried in snow, braces for more winter weather

Lansford is already running out of places to put the snow. At snow dump sites in the borough, snow is stacked ten feet high.

LANSFORD, Pa. — With mounds of snow on the road, it can be hard to find a parking spot along some streets in Lansford.

Snow removal was put on pause here on Wednesday so crews could get some rest ahead of another snowstorm on Thursday.

"They have to transition. They have to prepare the trucks from hauling snow to be loaded with salt," Lansford Police Chief Jack Soberick said.

According to our Storm Tracker 16 Team, Carbon County can expect about five to seven inches of snow from this upcoming storm.

Police are asking some residents to move their cars to a different street so the main roads can be cleared as much as possible.

However, that can be easier said than done in some cases.

"The problem was that you felt not comfortable going to another street because someone else already dug out there and then I'm thinking, I don't want to take somebody's parking place," Tony Harris said.

Chief Soberick said snow plow crews have been working around the clock since late January but Mother Nature has not been giving them any breaks.

"We're having this freight train of storms. They don't have to be blizzards, but you get three, five, seven inches, over and over again, and look around you," Chief Soberick said.

At snow dump sites in Lansford, snow is stacked ten feet high in some places.

Chief Soberick said the borough is already running out of places to put the snow.

"You cannot imagine how many hundreds of tons of snow are in one block. You get thirty inches piled up all along the street; that's a significant amount of snow," Chief Soberick said

Police said the main objective of plowing is to get the road clear enough so emergency vehicles can get through then crews begin clearing parking.