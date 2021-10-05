Walk raises money for breast cancer research in Carbon County

This was the 16th annual Pink Light Walk in Lehighton.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A Pink Light Walk was held in Carbon County to raise money for breast cancer research.

About two hundred people, decked out in all pink, came to the event.

"Everybody get checked. It's very important, and any walks or any kind of support that you can give for breast cancer, please do," said Shelly Martz of Lehighton.

Proceeds from the walk will help women get free, life-saving testing across the state.