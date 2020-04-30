Buy a t-shirt, help small businesses

Businesses in Carbon County are coming together to support their colleagues.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Many businesses across the state have shut their doors due to the spread of COVID-19.

In Carbon County, Colossal Radio and Frontline Graphix have launched a t-shirt sale to help struggling business owners.

Joe Kehrli is the owner of Frontline Graphix.

"Everybody is struggling right now, including us. You know there has been a considerable slowdown, but we are trying to muscle through it just like a lot of other people are, and this is just a small way that we thought maybe we can help," Kehrli said.

For $20, you can buy a gray t-shirt that reads "Carbon County Strong, support local."

Frontline Graphix Inc CARBON COUNTY STRONG! We are excited to team up with and Colossal Radio... Carbon Chamber & Economic Development to produce t-shirts to help local small business. Proceeds will help support our local businesses of Carbon County during this tough time. Please SHARE this post and help us help others.

The shirts are being sold through Carbon Chamber and Economic Development.

The chamber has already been able to hand out $1,000 to a small business to help with rent, bills, and paying employees.

"It's been tough, and we get it that we've got to go through these yellow, green phases, but man, when we are stuck in red right now we need to do everything we possibly can for these small businesses," said Marlyn Kissner, Carbon Chamber and Economic Development.

Kehrli said that he's made hundreds of shirts with orders still coming in. He thinks it's great to see the community come together to help each other during this difficult time.

"It's a small community, and I think a lot of people around here like to do their part and help out, so I think it's a good thing," added Kehrli.