Frosty fun downtown for Jim Thorpe Winterfest

The annual festival that lets you take in the sights and sounds of winter kicks off Friday in Carbon County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — It's the start of what's expected to be a very busy weekend in downtown Jim Thorpe. The borough's annual Winterfest returns for its 30th year.

"Never been here for Winterfest, so yeah, a first time for Winterfest, so we're looking forward to it," said Loren Zimmerman from Hershey.

The annual celebration features ice sculptures, live entertainment, winter train rides, and more.

"The festival was ideally designed to get people out of the house to shake off winter blues, so that's why there are so many activities," said Michelle Gallagher, an organizer of the event.

Nearly all the businesses in downtown Jim Thorpe are participating in Winterfest. Employees say it'll be really nice to have an increase in visitors coming into their shops during a slower time of the year.

"We are fully booked for the weekend. It's been pretty rough for us during this slow season, but this event brings in a lot of people. It's pretty nice and very rare that we have the whole hotel this time of year," said William Summers at the Inn at Jim Thorpe.

"Very excited. It's always been a great event in the wintertime bringing people out. I know people really love it, you know, getting out in the middle of the doldrums," said Lisa Gaugler, the owner of the Dreisbach House, one of the businesses taking part in the annual mug walk.

Visitors can buy a mug and visit participating businesses where they can receive discounts or goodies.

"They come year after year to collect the different mugs," Gaugler said. "It's like a trick or treat for adults, so all the participating shops give a little something, an extra prize."

As for the weather, organizers say it will be a perfect weekend for winter fun.