Businesses, Former employees react to KME plant closure

Nesquehoning is a relatively small borough in Carbon County and the plant takes up a large part of it.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Kovatch Mobile Equipment has been a staple in Nesquehoning for more than 50 years.

The plant manufactures top-of-the-line fire trucks that ship all around the country.

But, that won't be the case for much longer.

Its parent company, Rev Group, is moving production elsewhere.

And hundreds of people will be out of work.

"It's pretty upsetting that KME is going to be closing. I was there for four years. A lot of the guys I worked next to are firemen themselves. So they, put a lot of pride and effort into their work," said David Highland, former KME employee.

Nesquehoning is a relatively small borough in Carbon County and the plant takes up a large part of it.

Nearby businesses, like classic beverage, worry how its closure will affect the economy.

I'm sure it's going to affect us a little bit. There's a lot of guys that stop after work and grab a case on their way home and it will affect us, yes," said Sherry Rehatchek, Classic Beverage.

KME says it will complete orders here already in production but new orders will be sent to other locations.

Employees who spoke to Newswatch 16 off-camera, say their last day is scheduled for March 31, next year.

"It's devastating for the town and even for the county. It was one of the biggest employers for the county," said Highland.