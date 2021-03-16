Businesses, customers in Carbon County excited that Gov. Wolf is lifting restrictions

It's been a tough year for businesses in Carbon County, but they look forward to the upcoming changes.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside Bonnie and Clyde Pub and Grill in Lehighton, it's a light crowd for an early dinner but soon things could change.



Governor Wolf says by April 4th, he plans to lift restrictions on the amount of people eating inside restaurants by allowing 75% capacity.

Bartender Richard Bocina is thrilled with the announcement.



"It's going to be great because now that the weather's starting to change, people are going to want to come out. So we should do a lot better,” said Bocina.



The governor’s order also includes gyms and theaters.

At the Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe, general manager Dan Hugos says the first show in a year was just last weekend.



He's looking forward to getting back into the swing of things.



"We've done a lot to keep it safe. The bathrooms are now touchless, so really, and there's barriers,” said Hugos.



For members of the Zoo Health Club just outside Lehighton, it was tough not having their gym. Finding other places to work out wasn't the same.



"You don't get the same type of endorphin rush, essentially, so when things started opening back, and you know, whatnot, it's a really good feeling,” said Jalal Elhassan from Tamaqua.



Businesses Newswatch 16 spoke to says it's been a long, tough year, but somehow they made it this far.



"Yeah, with the weather's going to change, like the other day, 50 degrees, 60 degrees out, it's great,” said Bocina.