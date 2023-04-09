Businesses benefit from busy holiday weekend

The perfect weather, mixed with the holiday weekend meant good business for a borough in Carbon County.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The sun shone brightly over Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe, as hundreds of people took to the street to explore.

Many said they were not going to let a little heat keep them from enjoying the holiday.

"We're here for a beautiful weekend. Doing some maintenance on the camper and enjoying the day, enjoying Labor Day. We decided to come down and walk in town. Get our muggles coffee," said Brad Hockenbrock, Collegeville.

Shops were packed as well.

Inside Soundcheck Records, the owner says he's been busy all weekend long.

He credits the increased foot traffic to the train and sunshine.

"Weather definitely plays a factor. Like you know holiday weekends were normally busy but when we get this kind of weather it just you know accelerates that," said Jim 'Trooper' Pompa, Soundcheck Records owner.

Retail shops weren't the only place that was slammed this holiday weekend. Woods Ice Cream was too with plenty of people stopping by for a sweet treat to cool down.

"I know with the train coming in it gets really, really packed, and the days that I have been here. I haven't been working here long, only like in the fall, it's been really really busy. Usually, when it gets hot out there's a lot more people than usual," said Sofia Veet, Woods Ice Cream.

Lynn Humphreys says the heat sent many people who were looking to explore Jim Thorpe to her trolley tours, "It's a nice plus because it's open air once you're rolling it's nice and cool."

She says this weekend has been by far her busiest.

"The weather has been perfect. Nice cool nights, beautiful warm, sunny days, and lots of visitors in town it's been a fabulous weekend," said Humphreys, Jim Thorpe Trolley Tours.

Businesses in the Jim Thorpe say they couldn't have asked for a better end to the summer season.