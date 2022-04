Several people are being displaced by the Red Cross after a fire in Nesquehoning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Just one day after Easter, half a dozen people have been forced out of their homes.

Flames sparked around 1:30 this afternoon along West Catawissa street in Nesquehoning.

The fire started in an apartment building and then spread to a home and another building nearby.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire in carbon county is under investigation.