Man allegedly was trying to flee police.

WEISSPORT, Pa. — A man's body was pulled from the Lehigh RIver Wednesday afternoon in Carbon County.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16, the 32-year-old was apparently yelling "I am not going back to jail" as he tried to run away from police.

Officials say the man then jumped in the river and was pulled under.

His body was pulled from the river in Weissport.