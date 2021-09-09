Body found buried in yard identified

Police say a body found buried in the backyard of Peter Davis is that of his wife, Laura.

Police in Jim Thorpe confirm that the body found buried in a backyard is that of Laura Spencer.

Spender's son asked police to go to the woman's home on South Street to perform a welfare check on the woman.

The son told police he had not heard from his mother in months.

When police arrived at the home, Peter Davis assaulted an officer and was arrested while holding his phone.

Officers claim Davis was screaming that he could not afford funeral services.