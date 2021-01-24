Blood drive held in Carbon County

Organizers say the pandemic has cut back on the number of donors.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The demand for blood also high right now and some people rolled up their sleeves to supply that.

Volunteers gave the gift of life at Bethany Wesleyan Church.

Organizers say the pandemic hasn't just changed how people give blood but has also cut back on the number of donors.

"We used to have major big blood drives, everybody coming together. It was like a big party," said Jackie Rodrigues, Team Leader of Miller-Keystone. "Now it's so limited with having just a certain amount of people in a small space, things like that. It took away what we were used to."