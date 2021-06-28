Big rig flips, crashes in Carbon County

The crash happened two weeks ago near Lehighton.

Dashcam video posted by the Mahoning Township Police shows a tractor-trailer tip after trying to avoid a crash in Carbon County.

The crash happened two weeks ago along Blakeslee Boulevard in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton.

Police say a Toyota Sienna crossed the center line.

The big rig swerved to avoid hitting the car, could not recover, and ended up on its side.