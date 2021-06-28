Big rig flips, crashes in Carbon County

Dashcam video posted by the Mahoning Township Police shows a tractor-trailer tip after trying to avoid a crash in Carbon County.
The crash happened two weeks ago along Blakeslee Boulevard in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton.
Police say a Toyota Sienna crossed the center line.
The big rig swerved to avoid hitting the car, could not recover, and ended up on its side.
Authorities in Carbon County are looking for the driver of the car that caused the truck to flip. You can contact Mahoning Township Police at 570-386-2241.