Big black bear wandering around Carbon County

Neighbors say the bear moves between Lansford and Coaldale.

LANSFORD, Pa. — Garbage night in the borough of Lansford takes on a different meaning now. It's the night area residents have been getting a visit from a big black bear.

"He's just having a field day. It's a big picnic to him," said Allen Russel of Coaldale.

Allen Russell has been keeping tabs on this bear since he moved from Lansford to Coaldale nine years ago. He says the bear is no stranger to the neighborhood, visiting about two or three times a week, dragging garbage all over his and his neighbor's property.

"He'll tear it up, eats what he wants, and then leaves the rest, and then we're left to clean it up. It's more like a chore. It's like, 'Who's going out to clean up the bear's mess?'" Russell said.

But cleaning up after the bear isn't what worries Russell. He's concerned about the safety of the bear and his community.

"The other night, he didn't respond to anything like a flashlight staring him in the face, nothing. It's only a matter of time before an animal or somebody is possibly going to have a confrontation with him," Russell said.

The Game Commission says this is the time of year when bears start to feast on your leftovers. They're advising you to be mindful of your garbage.

"Keep your area clean. Obviously, don't let your garbage sit in bags outside of your house. Keep them in cans. We recommend pouring ammonia into the bags. Keep the bags sealed uptight. Keep your lid on the garbage can, and if you can, stow your garbage cans in a garage or some other protected area," said Gerald Kapral, the northeast region information and education supervisor with the Game Commission.

Kapral says it needs to be a group effort by neighbors when it comes to keeping the area clean.

If you encounter a bear in your neighborhood, the Game Commission also says it's best to make noise and slowly back away. They only are there for the food.