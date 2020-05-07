x
Beltzville State Park packed with people

It often has to close on summer weekends because too many people stop by.
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A park in the Poconos has been packed with people looking for a little relief from the heat.

Beltzville State Park in Carbon County had to close when it reached its limit of 8,400 people on Saturday.

The gates were still open around noon and people were either on the lake or just watching the boats.

"It's a relaxing day, we come out, we watch the boaters go in and out of the water or you know just watch families be together and just having a good day," said Jen Hovan of Macungie.

The park is a popular spot just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

