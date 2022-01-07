Kicking off the holiday weekend at Beltzville

Officials at the state park expect a big crowd over the holiday weekend.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton is how many people chose to kick off the long holiday weekend.

"I'm hanging with a couple friends. We're just enjoying a nice day, a nice friday and Summer just started so we're just trying to start it off right," said Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem.

"We're enjoying the weather. There is a nice breeze today and the water is cool," said Sandy Lewis, Sciota.

With how beautiful the day is John Lewis and his wife Sandy were surprised to see fewer people than they expected.

"I expected it to be more crowded today. But it's not and that's good," said John Lewis, Sciota.

The husband and wife say they know all too well what it's like visiting the state park on a holiday weekend.

"It's just packed with people, grills, boom boxes. yeah it's very crowded so today is perfect," said Lewis.

While the parking lot is pretty empty now, that won't be the case come this weekend. Park officials say once all these spots are filled, no cars will be let in for the rest of the day.

"There's going to be crowds. We are going to be busy. Once we hit capacity for the day we do not reopen. You know we don't do one in, one out. Once we hit capacity we close for the day and we don't reopen until 8 a.m. the next morning," said Ben Monk, Beltzville Park Manager.

Park officials advise if you're planning a visit to Beltzville it's best to show up bright and early to ensure you get a spot inside.