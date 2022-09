Low water levels forced DCNR to close the swimming area of the park early.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is closed for the season because of low water levels.

Officials say lake levels are lower than normal because of drought control for the Delaware River basin.

For now, the Preachers Camp boat launch and the Pine Run boat launch are open. However, they will be closed if water levels drop

Beltzville State Park is open for other activities including picnicking, fishing, and hiking.

Due to low pool elevation, the beach at Beltzville State Park has been closed for the season. The Preachers Camp Boat... Posted by Beltzville State Park - PA DCNR on Thursday, September 1, 2022