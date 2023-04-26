Beach bus proposed for Mauch Chunk Lake Park

The bus is meant for children and families in Nesquehoning, Lansford, Summit Hill, and Jim Thorpe.

Example video title will go here for this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Work has started along the beach at Mauch Chunk Lake Park, on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe.

In just a few short weeks, people will begin to enjoy the lake, and thanks to a proposed beach bus shuttle, people who couldn't normally visit might be able to.

"I think it's a good idea. I think it will get kids out of the houses. Especially if there is only one car, and the parent has to take it to work," said Charlene Lynn of Summit Hill.

Carbon County Commissioner Chris Lukasevich is behind the idea.

He says Carbon Transit would make five different stops three times a day on Saturdays, starting the Saturday after Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

If approved, It would cost $2 a person for a one-way ticket or $4 for a round trip; this doesn't include entry into the beach.

The bus is meant for children and families in Nesquehoning, Lansford, Summit Hill, and Jim Thorpe.

"Drivers are going to have the authority to check Ids to ensure that riders are at least 12 years of age. If they're not, then they can require them to come back with an adult," said Chris Lukasevich.

But some residents worry the age requirement is still too young.

"The only thing that concerns me is I think if it's 12 and over, you don't need anyone to assist you, and I think that's kind of tough for bus drivers," Lynn said.

Not only do they want people to arrive at the beach safely, but to also swim safely. That's why the county's looking to hire more lifeguards for the Summer season.

"From about $10-$10.25 an hour were up to $13.60 in the neighborhood of that for a starting lifeguard," Lukasevich said. "Yet again, we just can't get the youth. What we do is If we have less than two lifeguards on duty, we post-swim at your own risk."

The vote for the Mauch Chunk Lake Park beach bus will be held on Thursday- during the county's commissioner's meeting.

To become a lifeguard at the lake, click here.