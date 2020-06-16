Lehighton pool open for the season

For some residents in Carbon County, getting back to normal is as simple as the opening of the community swimming pool.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Families were able to slide into some summer fun at the Baer Memorial Pool.

There were plenty of smiles as swimmers were able to jump, splash, and swim.

"I'm excited because I wanted to go swimming for a while and we couldn't, but I'm glad it's open again," Cipriana Bocina said.

"It brings some normalcy to the kids. It's getting out of the house and we can thank the pool pals for keeping it going for us," said Sandra Hartsell.

The Lehighton pool opened for the season on Saturday and members are glad to get back outside and enjoy the warmer weather.

"Finally after three months of quarantine, we're happy to be out here. I didn't even know it was going to open. They said no pools were opening but, Baer Memorial's here," laughed Marsha Vaclavik.

Since reopening, the pool has added extra safety measures to ensure social distancing plexiglass has been installed at the entrance and concession stand and the pool staff is cleaning all railings every half hour.

"It's a new normal, you know you got to just come out and enjoy yourself, (but) you got to be cautious with what you do. You got to watch what you do. Even this year we put a hand sanitizer at the concession stand. I never thought I'd be doing that, but that's the new normal anymore," said Tom Evans, Lehighton's recreation director.

When you're not in the pool, the staff is asking pool users to use a mask when they use the restrooms or go to the concession stand.

And so far, pool members don't have a problem with it.

"I don't have any issues with going to the food stand, office, bathrooms, anywhere else with a mask. I just think it's better to be safe than sorry," said Hartsell.

To prevent overcrowding, memberships and day passes will be limited to residents of the Lehighton area unless you have an existing out-of-town membership.