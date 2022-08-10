Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County

Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school supplies, and even some books.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County.

First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park.

The giveaway is spearheaded by a retired teacher who knows firsthand what kids need to succeed.

"There were three middle school girls that came up the hill and came over and wanted to know if they could get bookbags. I said absolutely. They took it, and the one girl looked at me and said, 'this will really help my family,' and that made it all worth it," said Martha Cox, First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton.

Up for grabs were 132 book bags and 180 bags of supplies in Carbon County.