Autopsies reveal new information on bodies found in Carbon County

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Investigators have released new information about the remains of two people found in Carbon County last week.

The bodies were found in a wooded area off Eckley Road in Lausanne Township, near Weatherly.

Autopsies revealed that the victims appear to be of Asian descent and in their middle ages.

The male is approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall. He was wearing a Di Fan Lu-style thermal undershirt, and a size small Hugo Boss button-down dress shirt, black Johnston and Murphy, size 8, ankle-height dress boot, Calvin Klein socks, a brown Boconi leather belt with what appears to be a metal key clip on the belt. The male victim was also wearing medium, SAXX brand underwear, and unbranded tailored pants. He had a lower molar surgically removed, and still had his wisdom teeth.

The female victim is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, dressed in a dark-colored camisole, and an unbranded, dark-colored long-sleeved sweater with a sewn-in 3D floral pattern on the sleeves. She had black, size 6, Medicine Book brand shoes on. Her pants were dark-colored Valor-style sweatpants. The victim was found with a tan pearl earring in her right ear.

The victims were both wearing surgical-style masks, commonly used during the COVID-19 pandemic. The items used to conceal the bodies appear to be consistent with the items commonly found in a commercial business style setting.

The location in which the bodies were discovered is not the location in which the victims died. It appears that this location served as a dumping area for the bodies. At this time, a specific manner and cause of death have not been determined.