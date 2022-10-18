As temperature drops, heating cost climbs

With the price of heating oil reaching the highest we've seen in decades, people are expected to spend hundreds of dollars more to heat their homes.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — K&K Oil Company in East Penn Township has been nothing short of busy, filling anywhere between 50-70 tanks a day.

Owner Walter Zlomsowitch says his phones have been ringing non-stop, with homeowners trying to buy more heating oil before it spikes again.

"This is historic," Zlomsowitch said. "It Today wet at 5.59 and 579 and 100 gallons. Two years ago in May, we were 79 and $.99, and I can't imagine that that much changed."

Zlomsowitch says, more than likely, people will spend hundreds of dollars more this year to heat their homes thanks to skyrocketing prices.

"People can't understand why it could be so high. how come it's more than gasoline? You know you make gasoline, and this is a by-product of it, and it was always cheaper than gasoline, but now it's more. Diesel fuel is probably going to hit around $6.50 this week, "Zlomsowitch said.

The owner says not only are high heating oil prices impacting his customers but his business too.

"If we go buy oil for $.50 and make $.50, the customer doesn't care. When we're paying 4 or 5, this week, we're paying $5. something, and we try to add $.20 to it. The customers are not happy, and then we're cutting out margins in half."

That doesn't include paying for fuel or his employees.

So besides supply and demand issues and inflation, why are prices so high?

The owner believes politics are at play.

"I really think it's because the industry was attacked by the current administration. When you think you're going to get put out of business, you try to make as much money as your can. I think is the industry outlook. Which are the big guys? Us, little guys, we kind of struggle every single year.

Zlomsowitch says you can save by turning down your thermostat or layering up more inside.