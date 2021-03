The remains of a female and her unborn daughter were found stuffed in suitcases in East Side borough in December 1976.

EAST SIDE, Pa. — An arrest has been made more than four decades after human remains were discovered along the Lehigh River in Carbon County.

State police say the remains of a female and her unborn daughter were found stuffed in suitcases in East Side borough in December 1976.

Investigators have now identified the victim as 15-year-old Evelyn Colon of New Jersey and charged Luis Sierra of New York with homicide.