Area jazz venues host benefit for Ukraine

The 12-hour concert will feature three jazz venues in Easton, Jim Thorpe, and Delaware Water Gap

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The stage is set inside Vic's Jazz Loft at the Stabin Museum in Jim Thorpe.

The venue will host a benefit for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

"I happen to have Ukraine ancestry. Both my grandparents had come from Ukraine. My father's first language was Ukrainian, and just that sense of helplessness and what can we even begin to do, so the idea just came up to combine music and jazz concert fundraiser," said Joan Morykin, the organizer of the benefit.

Morykin says the 12-hour concert will feature three jazz venues in Easton, Jim Thorpe, and Delaware Water Gap.

"We already have over 50 jazz artists, and every single one is donating every second of their time for these performances," Morykin said. "They are truly world-class.

Participating jazz venues like the Deer Head Inn in Delaware Water Gap wanted to come together to use the power of music to help those in Ukraine.

"The healing and therapeutic properties of music, combined with this sense of unity where you're performing together," Morykin said. "You're working together."

All proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders and the International Rescue Committee to help Ukraine.