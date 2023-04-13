x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Carbon County

Another missing dog recovered by shelter workers

Someone dumped six dogs in a wooded area of Carbon County last week. Shelter workers have now found five of them.
Credit: Carbon County Animal Shelter Facebook

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — One of six dogs abandoned in Carbon County has been recovered, according to shelter workers.

Four of the dumped Belgian Malinois/shepherd mix pups were found last week and are being cared for at the Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning.

The shelter posted photos and a video of the dog, now named Dakota, on its Facebook page.

They hope to reset their trap and catch the remaining dog.

After the dogs are spayed/neutered and receive their shots, they'll be up for adoption.

Related Articles

See more pets and animal stories on WNEP's YouTube playlist.  

More Videos

In Other News

Fighting brush fires from above

Before You Leave, Check This Out