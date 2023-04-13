Another missing dog recovered by shelter workers

Someone dumped six dogs in a wooded area of Carbon County last week. Shelter workers have now found five of them.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — One of six dogs abandoned in Carbon County has been recovered, according to shelter workers.

Four of the dumped Belgian Malinois/shepherd mix pups were found last week and are being cared for at the Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning.

The shelter posted photos and a video of the dog, now named Dakota, on its Facebook page.

They hope to reset their trap and catch the remaining dog.

After the dogs are spayed/neutered and receive their shots, they'll be up for adoption.