American Legion in Carbon County helping families of fallen Lehigh County firefighters

The Lansford American Legion will host a basket raffle Sunday to help the families of two fallen firefighters from Lehigh County.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — An American Legion in Carbon County is fundraising for the families of two New Tripoli firefighters who died while fighting a fire in Schuylkill County.

The two first responders; Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber, died back in December at the scene of a house fire near Tamaqua.

Now, the Lansford American Legion is hosting a basket raffle to raise money for their families.

"I just figured it was the least we can do for these families. You know, you never know what's going to come up in their lives, and they have a long, long life to live with those little girls, and just hopefully, we can help them a little bit," said Ashley Mcardle, Lansford American Legion.

You can donate a basket or other items for the raffle at the Lansford American Legion. The fundraiser will take place on Sunday.