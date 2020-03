Two tractor-trailers were involved in the accident that resulted in a long closure.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — Interstate 80, in the area of Lake Harmony, was closed for about 10 hours following a crash involving tractor-trailers.

Around 3 a.m. a tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder when a second truck sideswiped it; the second truck then flipped over and caught fire.

Traffic was rerouted until the highway reopened around 2 p.m.