A quiet St. Patrick's Day in Jim Thorpe, again

Although there were no official St. Patrick's Day events in the borough, plenty of people were still in the holiday spirit.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — From the green drinks to the green hair, you didn't have to look far to find signs of St. Patrick's Day in Jim Thorpe.

"Everybody's still out having a good time so at least it's not keeping people from coming out and enjoying themselves," said Jocelyn DeMarco, a waitress at Molly Maguire's Pub & Steakhouse.

This time last year, Molly Maguire's had just shut its doors, and service was reduced to take-out only.

"It's been a little different obviously, we haven't had the parade here either so that's why we still try to dress up, still trying to keep the spirit alive," said DeMarco.

While the streets of downtown Jim Thorpe are usually much more crowded on St. Patrick's Day, the people who were out and about were certainly still in the holiday spirit.

"The spirit's never left when it comes to St. Patty's Day!" said Vanessa Aten from Berwick.

The borough used to be the site of the Carbon County St. Patrick's Day Parade, but organizers ended the 21-year run in 2018.

Christina Vicital and Jackie Schmitt used to attend the parade every year.

In the name of tradition, they still don their best shamrock attire and make the trip up from Northampton County.

"We've been coming here for I think 25 years now. We usually get a room at the Inn for the parade, and unfortunately, that's no longer, but we still have to come!" said Vicital.

The quiet streets were a far cry from parades and parties past.

"It's chaos but it's wonderful," said Vicital of the former parade." Everyone is so happy, of course, you get your knuckleheads, you know, but it's really nice and everybody's very welcoming."

Although more people were sporting masks than kilts this year, the luck of the Irish was still in the air