A 'Hillclimb' love story in Weatherly

It's off to the races for one couple getting hitched this weekend. They're tying the knot at the spot where they fell in love — the Weatherly Hillclimb!

Example video title will go here for this video

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Fast cars, good food, and ... falling in love? That's what the Weatherly Hillclimb is all about this weekend.

One of the borough's biggest events of the year will serve as the backdrop for a wedding.

Crystal Whisler and Matt Hoegg are starting their lives together at the starting line.

"They're a big part of the event; they both helped put it on. And then for them to decide, 'Hey, this special day, we want all our racers and friends to be a part of it in the community,' that's pretty cool," said Joe Cyburt, president of the Weatherly Hillclimb Association.

"It's just a big part of this community, a big part of this town, and it's a big part of their lives. So they decided to get married here. I mean, it says a lot about the community involvement and the relationships you build doing this sport," said Al Corazza, driver and general manager of Fairway Subaru Hazleton, a major sponsor of the event.

This marriage ceremony will certainly have plenty of witnesses. Thousands of spectators are expected to pour into this small town to watch more than 80 drivers compete in time trials, speeding up the appropriately named Hill Street.

George Boland is one of them. He traveled more than 700 miles from South Carolina to race here, a trip he's been making since the 1980s.

"It's a tremendous hill. It's very challenging, very technical, very hard to do right. In fact, it's the hardest hill to do right that we have in the system."

And he would know; Boland has been around the block.

"I've been on about 16 different hills around the country and in Canada. There's nothing like Weatherly. It's the best."

We can now attest to that too. Al Corazza took us for a lap around the course.

Took a ride on the Weatherly Hillclimb course this AM. It’s a 1 mile stretch of road w/ insane twists & turns. Drivers compete in time trials, some reaching speeds of 100mph at points. The current record holder sped up this hill in 47 seconds! 🏁 The race is this weekend. It’s free to attend! Posted by Elizabeth Worthington on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

"I just love racing on one of the most challenging one-mile stretches of road in the northeastern United States," Corazza said of the event.

It took us one minute and 46 seconds to drive that one mile. George Boland, the current record holder, has done it in 47 seconds, topping 100 miles an hour at certain points.

"My friends think I'm nuts," Boland joked.

You can watch the racing all weekend long for free. It starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Vendors will be selling food under the pavilion on Hill Street.

Crystal and Matt plan to tie the knot at the starting line around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.