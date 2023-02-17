30 years of WinterFest in Jim Thorpe

As the holiday weekend begins, the festival in Carbon County celebrates a milestone year.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — WinterFest has begun in Jim Thorpe.

The 30-year celebration brings thousands of people for a weekend of lights, music, and more.

"It's a nice place to go it, we have a good time and there's lots to do," said Dan Potter.

"It's probably about our third time here we've never been for a festival but it's a beautiful town, so we thought we'd come back," said Laura Potter.

Michael Rivkin a member of the Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency says the festival brings life into the area at a time when business can be slow.

"Here we are now coming out of a holiday season, not quite a spring. This is actually really important shot in the arm for the merchants here in Jm Thorpe. They Look forward to it. It's a nice way to sort of help them catch up after the holidays and stay current before the season comes back," said Michael Rivkin.

"Certainly, it's nice to have in the downtime of winter, and even though we didn't really have a winter this season," said Kacie Klot, owner of Muggles Mug.

Owner of Muggles Mug Kacie Klotz says she expects to see many people coming through the door.

"Then we are just gonna be open and push out drinks for the rest of the weekend. Will have a pretty big line so that's just what we'll be doing all weekend," said Klotz.

"I moved here about five years ago and the growth I've seen over the past. Couple years is incredible," said Christine Raines, Myst.

Christine Raines works at Myst a popular hibachi sushi bar in downtown Jim Thorpe.

"It kind of like boost some business and brings people out of their homes to kind kind of give them something to look forward to you know in those slow parts of the winter something, you know, for people to experience," said Raines.

Tourism officials say the weather is supposed to be near perfect this weekend.

WinterFest is set to run through Sunday.