Candidates visit our area as Election Day draws near

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Less than a week from Election Day, candidates in statewide races made stops in our area to get out the vote next Tuesday.

Republican Mehmet Oz brings his campaign for Senate to the Clarks Summit area of Lackawanna County on Thursday night.

His Democratic opponent John Fetterman campaigned in Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day.

Fetterman had U.S. Senator Bob Casey, a Scranton native, by his side at Genetti's in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Fetterman is making stops all over the state as he campaigns for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

Fetterman talked about several topics, including raising the minimum wage.

"$7.25 an hour is outrageous. The fact that, what can anybody get remotely close to supporting themselves, let alone a family with any children at $7:25? It is a sin, and I think it's just a thing that you have dignity in work; you must have dignity in every paycheck as well," Fetterman said.

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz is also busy on the campaign trail. He spoke in Elizabethtown in Lancaster County Wednesday night. He touched on several issues, including the economy and crime. Polls show that the race is very close.

"The reason Pennsylvania is so important is we're perfectly purple. Our neighbors are Democrats. We're going to win this election because we're going to get those neighbors, conservative Democrats, in particular, independents, to vote with us because they don't like what's happening to the country," said Oz.

The candidates for governor are also keeping a busy schedule. Republican Doug Mastriano took his "Restore Freedom" tour on a swing through the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday.

One of his main topics is energy.

"It's going to be a new birth of freedom in Pennsylvania. On day one, the southwest over here is going to have an economic renaissance like we haven't had since the oil was discovered in Titusville in 1859. We're going to drill and dig like we've never done before," Mastriano said.

Democrat Josh Shapiro is also on the road. We caught up with him Wednesday morning at Lycoming College in Williamsport. He's encouraging college students and other young people to get out there and vote.

"Gen Z matters. I think Gen Z has the opportunity to really swing this election," Shapiro said. "They are passionate about so many issues, from climate change to combating violence to equality. We need to make sure that they know they have powerful voices."