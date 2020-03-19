Canadians rush home before border closes

The U.S. and Canada have agreed to temporarily close their shared border to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump made that announcement Wednesday.

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — Federal authorities are closing the U.S. Canadian border in response to the coronavirus.

Newswatch 16 found Canadians heading north on Interstate 81 trying to make it home.

"It's panic, you know? It's scary though you get anxious and I want to go home and see my grandkids!" said Diane Darvill of Montreal, Canada.

"We packed up very quickly. We weren't planning to come home until April or some time," added Jim Lesser of Montreal, Canada. "We were in Florida where it's 85 degrees and now it's not!"