Butter sculpture revealed ahead of Pennsylvania Farm Show

The theme of the 106th farm show is "Harvesting More."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Farm Show tradition continued Thursday morning in Harrisburg with the unveiling of this year's butter sculpture.

The 1,000-pound sculpture depicts urban and rural communities coming together and toasting each other with a glass of milk.

The theme of the 106th farm show is "Harvesting More."

The sculpture will then be on display for the duration of the nine-day event. After the Farm Show, the butter will be sent to a dairy farm in Juniata County to be recycled into energy.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural exhibition in the country.

Last year's show was conducted virtually because of the pandemic.

This year's show runs from January 8-15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Watch the unveiling of the sculpture on the Department of Agriculture Facebook page.