Businesses looking forward to reopening in yellow phase

New Life Thrift Store in Pottsville is ready to go.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It may have been a cloudy and rainy day in Pottsville, but that did not reflect the mood of those who run businesses in the city.

"We're excited because we think that people are ready to get back to a little bit of normalcy and shopping," Kimberly Pace of New Life Thrift Store said.

With Schuylkill County set to enter the yellow phase, non-essential businesses that have been closed down since March are eager to reopen.

That includes New Life Thrift store on Centre Street.

"When we closed, we actually had a lot of winter clothes on the floor, so we had to do a donation drive, which we did a couple of weeks ago and that was a big success out on the curb," Pace added. "Then we had to sort through all of that."

The store, which opened in January of last year says it also took the off time, which it acknowledges wasn't easy, to re-design the inside of the store to try and make it safer for customers.

"We came back to work this week and we have to clean, so we're cleaning, cleaning, hanging sorting and we rearrange the store to be a little bit easier to keep our distance everybody can social distance so we spread out our racks more took some off the floor," Pace said.