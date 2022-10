Jennifer Craig will spend up to 7 years behind bars for attempting to kill a man with her car in July of 2021.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car.

Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021.

Craig then got out of the vehicle, struck and kicked the victim, and then hit him over the head with a rock.

She pleaded guilty to assault charges in September.