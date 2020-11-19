Winter sports postponed for Northern Tier, masks a must for all sporting events

The postponement by the Northern Tier League affects several schools in that region, including the Wyalusing Area School District.

WYALUSING, Pa. — A high school athletic conference in Pennsylvania's Northern Tier pushed its winter sports back to January at the earliest.

An announcement was posted to the Northern Tier League's website, notifying school districts in its league that the start of the high school winter sports season will be postponed until January 4th.

This delay is much like what leagues did in the fall due to the pandemic.



Inside Wyalusing Area High School, plaques in the trophy display bear the Northern Tier League's initials as this district falls under that league.



Brent Keyes is the Wyalusing Area athletic director and the boys' basketball coach. He says the teams are adjusting their schedules to follow the Northern Tier League's decision with practices set to start on December 7th.

"So with the three weeks of practice time after December 7th, we'll be able to play some non-league competition potentially after Christmas,” said Keyes. “Pending whatever local school boards decide on whether or not schools are playing league school or league schools or both.”

Keyes says the Wyalusing Rams will also be adjusting to the new COVID guidelines issued by the state health department for indoor and outdoor sporting events.

For indoor sports, all participants, coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear a mask at all times, regardless of social distancing and it applies to workouts, competitions, and on the sidelines.

Outdoor sports, face-covering must be worn if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Wyalusing senior Mitchell Burke says he'll comply if it means the Rams' basketball season will go on.

"Even with the mask, as long as we get something to play, I'll be happy because I've played this since third grade and it's big, it's a big part of my life,” said Burke.

The Wyalusing Area Athletic Director says the final say with any sports decision in this district ultimately rests with the school board.

From the Northern Tier League's website:

The Northern Tier League voted at their fall meeting on November 16, 2020, to postpone the start of Northern Tier League contests until January 4, 2021. It was also recommended to start practices on December 7, 2020.