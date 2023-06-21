Walking 101 miles to feed kids across Pennsylvania

We cover plenty of fundraising walks throughout the year. But this one involves only one man, and just a bit more mileage than your typical 5K.

WYALUSING, Pa. — When Bill Frye buys a new pair of sneakers, it's good news for kids across the state.

How?

Well, that fresh pair of kicks will help him walk more than 100 miles along the side of the road across Bradford County.

Doing so - definitely gets people's attention.

"As the week goes on, it gets more and more - I get honks, I get waves, I get 'good job,' stuff like that. I still get people asking me if I need a ride. That is something I always get every year."

But he hopes to turn that attention towards this - CHOP, or Childhood Hunger Outreach Partners.

The organization feeds kids across Pennsylvania.

During the pandemic, CHOP went from feeding 1,500 children a week to more than 20,000 and counting.

"They kind of blew up with that. So I think we partnered with them at the right time. We were able to help them with their need, it just kind of expanded. Obviously, their support is needed, just because of all the reaches that they're doing within the state."

Bill will start and end his walk each day at one of the PIVOT Physical Therapy locations - that's where he works as a trainer.

He started Monday in Tunkhannock; we met up with him in Wyalusing. Then it's on to Athens, Towanda, and Troy, finishing up in Canton Friday.

Bill has had 9 years' worth of practice; we asked if it ever gets any easier.

"As I'm getting older, I'd probably say no. But for the most part, I'm getting more experienced, so I know how to treat my body, how to fuel it, how to eat right. So that's making it a little bit easier."

He'll do all the leg work - all he asks you for is support.