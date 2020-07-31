Man locked up after violent home invasion in Bradford County

Investigators said there was gunfire and one of the victims was injured with a power drill.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A man from upstate New York has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after a violent home invasion in Bradford County.

Aaron Collins, 35, of Nichols, New York, forced his way into a Windham Township couple's home last Saturday and assaulted both people, according to court paperwork.

The paperwork also indicates that during the home invasion, Collins fired a pistol near the woman's head that went through her hair and made her ears ring. He also used a power drill to drill into the other victim's leg.