x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Bradford County

Man locked up after violent home invasion in Bradford County

Investigators said there was gunfire and one of the victims was injured with a power drill.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A man from upstate New York has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after a violent home invasion in Bradford County.

Aaron Collins, 35, of Nichols, New York, forced his way into a Windham Township couple's home last Saturday and assaulted both people, according to court paperwork.

The paperwork also indicates that during the home invasion, Collins fired a pistol near the woman's head that went through her hair and made her ears ring. He also used a power drill to drill into the other victim's leg.

Aaron Collins was arraigned and is locked up in the Bradford County Prison with bail set at $750,000.