Man locked up after violent home invasion in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A man from upstate New York has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after a violent home invasion in Bradford County.
Aaron Collins, 35, of Nichols, New York, forced his way into a Windham Township couple's home last Saturday and assaulted both people, according to court paperwork.
The paperwork also indicates that during the home invasion, Collins fired a pistol near the woman's head that went through her hair and made her ears ring. He also used a power drill to drill into the other victim's leg.
Aaron Collins was arraigned and is locked up in the Bradford County Prison with bail set at $750,000.